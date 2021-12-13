Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Vuori, Papa Johns, Jared and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 13, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, Stir, Guitar Center and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Papa Johns serves up a fresh 15-second TV cut of an ad promoting its Triple Bacon Pizza—a variation on a bacon-focused campaign it kicked off last month. (ICYMI: “Papa Johns updates logo and restaurant design,” from Ad Age’s Jon Springer, Nov. 16.) Athletic apparel brand Vuori calls its Ponto Pant “the softest performance pant on the planet.” And Jared updates “Sisterhood,” a recent ad featuring two sisters, to plug its 20%-off sale on fashion jewelry—now through Dec. 19.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Oversharing
Uber Eats: Oversharing
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 701,151,792 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,899,121 (34% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.92%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sisterhood: Save 20%
Jared: Sisterhood: Save 20%
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,552,355,102 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,218,472 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.61%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Everyone's Showing Up
Papa Johns: Everyone's Showing Up
Premiered on: Bar Rescue, Paramount Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 710,756,289 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,246,753 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
The Softest Performance Pant: DreamKnit Fabric
Vuori: The Softest Performance Pant: DreamKnit Fabric
Premiered on: Two and a Half Men, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 53,207,997 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $153,202 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Holiday Blitz: Better Together
Men's Wearhouse: Holiday Blitz: Better Together
Premiered on: FOX & Friends First, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 272,780,173 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $312,948 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
