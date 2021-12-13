Watch the newest commercials from Vuori, Papa Johns, Jared and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Papa Johns serves up a fresh 15-second TV cut of an ad promoting its Triple Bacon Pizza—a variation on a bacon-focused campaign it kicked off last month. (ICYMI: “Papa Johns updates logo and restaurant design,” from Ad Age’s Jon Springer, Nov. 16.) Athletic apparel brand Vuori calls its Ponto Pant “the softest performance pant on the planet.” And Jared updates “Sisterhood,” a recent ad featuring two sisters, to plug its 20%-off sale on fashion jewelry—now through Dec. 19.