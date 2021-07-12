Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 12, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Acura hypes its TLX Type S sports sedan. Google positions itself as the place to go when you’re wondering “how to start a new career,” “how to start a new business,” “how to start a new job” and more. And Equinox serves up another installment of its continuing “Welcome Forward” campaign; this one stars Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
How to Start a Career
Google: How to Start a Career
Premiered on: 2021 NBA Finals, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 563,763,416 (47% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,024,762 (71% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.78%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Peace of Mind, Perfectly Designed
Vivint: Peace of Mind, Perfectly Designed
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 86,729,469 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $323,873 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.67%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Bull
Credible: Bull
Premiered on: LEGO Masters, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 68,519,743 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $430,843 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.02%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
The Wait Is Over
Acura: The Wait Is Over
Premiered on: ,
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 260,204,998 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,157,325 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.27%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Welcome Forward
Equinox: Welcome Forward
Premiered on: The Drew Barrymore Show, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,223,154 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,333 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 10.21%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

