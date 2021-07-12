Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Acura hypes its TLX Type S sports sedan. Google positions itself as the place to go when you’re wondering “how to start a new career,” “how to start a new business,” “how to start a new job” and more. And Equinox serves up another installment of its continuing “Welcome Forward” campaign; this one stars Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.
