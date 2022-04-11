Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from AT&T, Bank of America, Dick’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 11, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Bridgestone, Chevy, Ross and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: In the latest from AT&T, a group of young students school Charles Barkley on why he’s internet famous. Bank of America explains how one couple uses its digital tools to manage their green-energy investing. And Dick’s Sporting Goods shows a group of customers gearing up for baseball season in a spot with the tagline “Our game. Our gear.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Famous
AT&T Internet: Famous
Premiered on: Masters on the Range, CBS Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 241,425,222 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $592,625 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.63%
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Lovers' Quarrel
Bank of America: Lovers' Quarrel
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,325,311,502 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,392,741 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.79%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Baseball: Gear Up
Dick's Sporting Goods: Baseball: Gear Up
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 636,410,715 (65% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,571,617 (79% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.67%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Nickelodeon Universe Mall of America: Fun Is Out There
Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts: Nickelodeon Universe Mall of America: Fun Is Out There
Premiered on: Nick Cannon, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 26,244,619 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $200,435 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.15%
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Kohler Experience
The American Club Resort: The Kohler Experience
Premiered on: Live From the Masters, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

