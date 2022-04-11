Watch the newest commercials from AT&T, Bank of America, Dick’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: In the latest from AT&T, a group of young students school Charles Barkley on why he’s internet famous. Bank of America explains how one couple uses its digital tools to manage their green-energy investing. And Dick’s Sporting Goods shows a group of customers gearing up for baseball season in a spot with the tagline “Our game. Our gear.”