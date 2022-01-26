Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Hershey’s, Dodge, State Farm and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 26, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Hershey’s says, “Valentine’s Day is for everyone.” Jake from State Farm reassures an online shopping addict. And in a fresh 30-second TV cut of a new Dodge ad, pro wrestler Goldberg encourages you to apply for the brand’s new $150,000 “chief donut maker” job; details at dodgegarage.com/chief-donut-maker. (A 60-second version of this spot debuted on YouTube on Jan. 20.)

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Breakup
State Farm: Breakup
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,598,002,605 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $79,351,178 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.92%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dodge Is Hiring a Chief Donut Maker
Dodge: Dodge Is Hiring a Chief Donut Maker
Premiered on: Barrett-Jackson: REVVED UP, FYI
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 11,364,699 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $55,465 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 6.71%
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Valentine's Day Is for Everyone
Hershey's: Valentine's Day Is for Everyone
Premiered on: Storage Wars, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,124,940,765 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,296,590 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.06%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Shop Lingerie
Savage X Fenty: Shop Lingerie
Premiered on: Epic.Awesome.Videos, MTV Live
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Shocked
Panera Bread: Shocked
Premiered on: First Things First, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 545,007,754 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,699,166 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.27%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
