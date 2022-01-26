Watch the newest commercials from Hershey’s, Dodge, State Farm and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Hershey’s says, “Valentine’s Day is for everyone.” Jake from State Farm reassures an online shopping addict. And in a fresh 30-second TV cut of a new Dodge ad, pro wrestler Goldberg encourages you to apply for the brand’s new $150,000 “chief donut maker” job; details at dodgegarage.com/chief-donut-maker. (A 60-second version of this spot debuted on YouTube on Jan. 20.)