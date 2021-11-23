Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from The Home Depot, Uber Eats, Joann and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 23, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Facebook Portal, Quip, Six Flags and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Vance from “The Office”) stars in a holiday spot for Joann (formerly Jo-Ann Fabrics). The Home Depot tries to figure out if Santa Claus shops at its store in Fairbanks, Alaska. (Spoiler: Seems like ... yeah, probably.) And Grant Stuard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars in the latest “Tonight I’ll be eating...” spot from Uber Eats.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
A Craftmas Carol With Phyllis
Jo-Ann: A Craftmas Carol With Phyllis
Premiered on: 20/20 on OWN, Oprah Winfrey Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Does Santa Shop Here?
The Home Depot: Does Santa Shop Here?
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,599,118,832 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,795,428 (39% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.94%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mr. Irrelevant
Uber Eats: Mr. Irrelevant
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,500,427,526 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,531,485 (52% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Jacket Fitting
Aflac: Jacket Fitting
Premiered on: ¿Quién da más?, Universo
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 465,109,837 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,813,760 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.43%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Give a Little Bit
Meals on Wheels America: Give a Little Bit
Premiered on: Women's College Volleyball, PAC-12 Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,585,982 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,417 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.89%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

