Watch the newest commercials from The Home Depot, Uber Eats, Joann and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Vance from “The Office”) stars in a holiday spot for Joann (formerly Jo-Ann Fabrics). The Home Depot tries to figure out if Santa Claus shops at its store in Fairbanks, Alaska. (Spoiler: Seems like ... yeah, probably.) And Grant Stuard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars in the latest “Tonight I’ll be eating...” spot from Uber Eats.