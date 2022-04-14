Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Disney+, McDonald’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Hulu promotes “Plane Swap,” an elaborate, death-defying Red Bull–sponsored stunt involving two pilots switching planes midflight, set to stream live on April 24. A basketball player is overcome with emotion after watching Pixar’s “Soul” on Disney+. And McDonald’s wants you to know that you can get any size soft drink for $1 at its participating restaurants right now.