Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Disney+, McDonald’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 14, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Fitbit, IHOP, Apartments.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Hulu promotes “Plane Swap,” an elaborate, death-defying Red Bull–sponsored stunt involving two pilots switching planes midflight, set to stream live on April 24. A basketball player is overcome with emotion after watching Pixar’s “Soul” on Disney+. And McDonald’s wants you to know that you can get any size soft drink for $1 at its participating restaurants right now.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
NBA Playoffs: Anything Can Happen
FanDuel: NBA Playoffs: Anything Can Happen
Premiered on: Mornings With Maria Bartiromo, Fox Business
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Get the Feeling: Soul
Disney+: Get the Feeling: Soul
Premiered on: Big City Greens, Disney Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,035,862,093 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,532,842 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.43%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Plane Swap
Hulu: Plane Swap
Premiered on: Something Bit Me!, National Geographic
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,417,439,920 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,101,967 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.32%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Alcoholism and Drug Use
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: Alcoholism and Drug Use
Premiered on: U.S. Marshals, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 41,742,357 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $89,822 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.38%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Wait!: The Most Important Passenger Deal: $1 Any Size
McDonald's: Wait!: The Most Important Passenger Deal: $1 Any Size
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,540,948,996 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,238,334 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.29%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

