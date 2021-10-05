Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Uber Eats, Etsy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: As part of its continuing “Why buy boring?” campaign, Etsy tells the tale of a woman who commissions a custom pet portrait. (A shorter version of this ad first appeared online.) Hyundai plugs the 2022 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid. And Marshawn Lynch stars in the latest from Uber Eats.
