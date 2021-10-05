Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Uber Eats, Etsy and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 05, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Wagoneer, Pandora, I Love New York and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: As part of its continuing “Why buy boring?” campaign, Etsy tells the tale of a woman who commissions a custom pet portrait. (A shorter version of this ad first appeared online.) Hyundai plugs the 2022 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid. And Marshawn Lynch stars in the latest from Uber Eats.

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Undersharing
Uber Eats: Undersharing
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 889,588,724 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,707,310 (39% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.43%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
It's Time
NYC & Company: It's Time
Premiered on: The Andy Griffith Show, SundanceTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,097,437 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $87,304 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.07%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Why Buy Boring: Custom Portrait
Etsy: Why Buy Boring: Custom Portrait
Premiered on: Diagnosis Murder, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 633,489,432 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,292,761 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.64%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Squeegee
Hyundai: The Squeegee
Premiered on: Center Court, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,237,099,688 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,511,568 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.55%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
DJ Liberty
Liberty Mutual: DJ Liberty
Premiered on: Big Noon Kickoff, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,406,480,660 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $38,845,692 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.33%
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
