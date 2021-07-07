Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, YouTube TV, Fruit of the Loom and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 07, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum Mobile, Travelocity, Nissan and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Fruit of the Loom explains what it means to be “Made True,” per its tagline. YouTube points out that you can stream the NBA Finals on YouTube TV. And McDonald’s wants everyone to know that “Space Jam: A New Legacy” toys are now available in Happy Meals.

Hear about which brands are thriving right now—and why—at Ad Age In-Depth: Hottest Brands on Tuesday, July 13. RSVP at AdAge.com/HottestBrands.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
2021 NBA Finals: Emily
YouTube TV: 2021 NBA Finals: Emily
Premiered on: Straight Outta Compton, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 49,453,969 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $456,101 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.86%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
The Outlaws Are Here
Papa Murphy's Pizza: The Outlaws Are Here
Premiered on: The Big Bang Theory, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 84,990,684 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $426,012 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.11%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Made by Hand
Patron Spirits Company: Made by Hand
Premiered on: Capital One's The Match, TBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Made True: Baseball
Fruit of the Loom: Made True: Baseball
Premiered on: 2021 NBA Finals, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,161,351 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $121,059 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.06%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Space Jam: A New Legacy: Own Your Style
McDonald's: Space Jam: A New Legacy: Own Your Style
Premiered on: Phineas and Ferb, Disney XD
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,433,448,545 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,918,602 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.53%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

