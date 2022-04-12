Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Metro by T-Mobile, Macy’s, JC Penney and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 12, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from AT&T, Bank of America, Dick’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Metro by T-Mobile says it offers “the lowest price in prepaid” (one line of unlimited 5G for $40, taxes and fees included). “There’s nothing better than brunch outside,” an announcer says in a spot that positions Macy’s as a destination for “all your spring essentials.” And Penny James (Melissa Villaseñor from “Saturday Night Live”) says that “JC Penney is my shoppy place” in a spot with the tagline “Shopping is back!”

Ad Age A-List 2022

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Let's Go Shopping With Penny James: Shopping Is Back
JC Penney: Let's Go Shopping With Penny James: Shopping Is Back
Premiered on: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Freeform
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,114,933,489 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,848,773 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.94%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Upgrade Your Adventure
Metro by T-Mobile: Upgrade Your Adventure
Premiered on: Xena: Warrior Princess, SYFY
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 467,911,773 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,564,801 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.14%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Moving: Extra $500
CarGurus: Moving: Extra $500
Premiered on: Undercover Boss, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 529,443,894 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,657,754 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.59%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Brunch Outside: Extra 20% Off
Macy's: Brunch Outside: Extra 20% Off
Premiered on: The Nanny, Logo
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,431,766,347 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,979,657 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Movie Night
Metro by T-Mobile: Movie Night
Premiered on: The Young and the Restless, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 467,911,773 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,564,801 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.14%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

RSVP for Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing on May 9 at AdAge.com/NextMulticultural

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from AT&T, Bank of America, Dick’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Bridgestone, Chevy, Ross and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Benz, AT&T, RingCentral and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Apartments.com, T-Mobile and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Wendy’s, H&M and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Zillow, Nintendo and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from AT&T, Bank of America, Dick’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from AT&T, Bank of America, Dick’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bridgestone, Chevy, Ross and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bridgestone, Chevy, Ross and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Benz, AT&T, RingCentral and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Benz, AT&T, RingCentral and more
Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Apartments.com, T-Mobile and more

Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Apartments.com, T-Mobile and more
Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Wendy’s, H&M and more

Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Wendy’s, H&M and more
Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Zillow, Nintendo and more

Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Zillow, Nintendo and more
Watch the newest commercials from Public, Stouffer’s, Tom Ford and more

Watch the newest commercials from Public, Stouffer’s, Tom Ford and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lululemon, Ring, Sonic and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lululemon, Ring, Sonic and more