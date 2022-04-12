Watch the newest commercials from Metro by T-Mobile, Macy’s, JC Penney and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Metro by T-Mobile says it offers “the lowest price in prepaid” (one line of unlimited 5G for $40, taxes and fees included). “There’s nothing better than brunch outside,” an announcer says in a spot that positions Macy’s as a destination for “all your spring essentials.” And Penny James (Melissa Villaseñor from “Saturday Night Live”) says that “JC Penney is my shoppy place” in a spot with the tagline “Shopping is back!”