Watch the newest commercials from Native, Mercedes-Benz, The Zebra and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 26, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Little Caesars, Progressive, SiriusXM and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Twin eyewear designers Coco and Breezy (Corianna and Brianna Dotson) promote Native’s aluminum-free deodorant with a little song and dance. The updated “Cinderella” romantic musical comedy starring Camila Cabello that’s coming to Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3 gets cross-promoted in a Mercedes-Benz commercial. (A slightly longer online version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Aug. 2.) And a man named Wendell who lives in a bounce house uses The Zebra’s app so he doesn’t have to “bounce around the internet to find car insurance.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Cinderella: Rewrite the Story
Mercedes-Benz: Cinderella: Rewrite the Story
Premiered on: Bohemian Rhapsody,
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 298,720,651 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,442,780 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.40%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The Feeling
Carvana: The Feeling
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, Headline News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,982,865,980 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,715,967 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.93%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
24 Hours
Native: 24 Hours
Premiered on: Vanderpump Rules, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 32,850,539 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $267,852 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.02%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Wendell
The Zebra: Wendell
Premiered on: Messyness, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 524,149,583 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,579,324 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.19%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Crystal Ball
Ethos: Crystal Ball
Premiered on: Fit to Fat to Fit, True Real TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 198,897,361 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $334,455 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.17%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
