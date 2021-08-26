Watch the newest commercials from Native, Mercedes-Benz, The Zebra and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Twin eyewear designers Coco and Breezy (Corianna and Brianna Dotson) promote Native’s aluminum-free deodorant with a little song and dance. The updated “Cinderella” romantic musical comedy starring Camila Cabello that’s coming to Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3 gets cross-promoted in a Mercedes-Benz commercial. (A slightly longer online version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Aug. 2.) And a man named Wendell who lives in a bounce house uses The Zebra’s app so he doesn’t have to “bounce around the internet to find car insurance.”
