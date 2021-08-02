Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Microsoft, Dodge and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The Billie Eilish song “Oxytocin” serves as the soundtrack for an intense, cinematic Dodge commercial with the tagline “Domestic. Not Domesticated.” Microsoft says “Where there’s a team, there’s a way” in a spot for Microsoft Teams that focuses on a Tokyo cat café. (An online version of this ad debuted on YouTube on July 20.) And Nike serves up another installment of its continuing “Play New” campaign—this one focused on mental health in sports.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Related articles
Everything you need to know about Olympics advertising
Ethan Jakob Craft
Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Tokyo: Cat Cafe
Microsoft Office: Tokyo: Cat Cafe
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 182,443,145 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,647,867 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.56%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Power Uncaged
Dodge: Power Uncaged
Premiered on: Dragnet, MeTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 532,988,795 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,755,409 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.33%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Play New: New Healing
Nike: Play New: New Healing
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 223,580,793 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,422,402 (40% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.77%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Fearlessly Face the Unknown
Prudential: Fearlessly Face the Unknown
Premiered on: Today With Hoda & Jenna, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Back to School: Famous All Around the World
Famous Footwear: Back to School: Famous All Around the World
Premiered on: Diagnosis Murder, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more
Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more

Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Uber, Geico and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Uber, Geico and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Facebook, Coke and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Facebook, Coke and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more
Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more

Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more