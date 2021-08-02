Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Microsoft, Dodge and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: The Billie Eilish song “Oxytocin” serves as the soundtrack for an intense, cinematic Dodge commercial with the tagline “Domestic. Not Domesticated.” Microsoft says “Where there’s a team, there’s a way” in a spot for Microsoft Teams that focuses on a Tokyo cat café. (An online version of this ad debuted on YouTube on July 20.) And Nike serves up another installment of its continuing “Play New” campaign—this one focused on mental health in sports.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.