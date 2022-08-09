Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 09, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Camping World, Caesars Slots, Cicis and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Premier League footballers Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka star in the latest from New Balance. Ford issues “an official reminder” to “watch out for brain freeze this summer” in a spot that shows a Mustang Mach-E owner using her front trunk storage space (aka frunk) to stash a cooler filled with freeze pops. And in an elaborate back-to-school spot, Nike serves up scenes from a place called Swoosh High.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Swish High: Good To Be Back
Nike: Swish High: Good To Be Back
Premiered on: Shine True, Fuse
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 32,707,888 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $545,488 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.15%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Nourishing My Do Less Side
Vitaminwater: Nourishing My Do Less Side
Premiered on: Verified Videos, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 161,950,699 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $865,986 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.17%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hey You: England 2022
New Balance: Hey You: England 2022
Premiered on: Premier League Live, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 61,161,766 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $442,106 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.82%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Guest How You Guest
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG): Guest How You Guest
Premiered on: MLS Soccer, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 7,293,847 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,529 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.31%
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
Supercharge Your Summer: Brain Freeze
Ford: Supercharge Your Summer: Brain Freeze
Premiered on: Decor Remixed, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 979,066,522 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,595,738 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.15%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
