Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Premier League footballers Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka star in the latest from New Balance. Ford issues “an official reminder” to “watch out for brain freeze this summer” in a spot that shows a Mustang Mach-E owner using her front trunk storage space (aka frunk) to stash a cooler filled with freeze pops. And in an elaborate back-to-school spot, Nike serves up scenes from a place called Swoosh High.