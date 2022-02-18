Watch the newest commercials from Old Spice, IBM, Ergatta and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: IBM says, “Let’s create data fabric instead of data silos.” A suspiciously youthful (deepfake?) Dolph Lundgren lies about having used Old Spice Sweat Defense—and his deception proves useful. (The ’80s action star is in his sixties now and actually looks like this.) And Ergatta shows off its connected rowing machine.