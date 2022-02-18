Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Old Spice, IBM, Ergatta and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 18, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Bloomberg, Vuori and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: IBM says, “Let’s create data fabric instead of data silos.” A suspiciously youthful (deepfake?) Dolph Lundgren lies about having used Old Spice Sweat Defense—and his deception proves useful. (The ’80s action star is in his sixties now and actually looks like this.) And Ergatta shows off its connected rowing machine.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Hang On
Old Spice: Hang On
Premiered on: George Lopez, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 533,243,302 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,798,526 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The Force
Disney+: The Force
Premiered on: 2022 Winter Olympics, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,285,762,608 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,588,870 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.59%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Create a Data Strategy
IBM: Create a Data Strategy
Premiered on: Mornings With Maria Bartiromo, Fox Business
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 281,920,936 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,360,594 (40% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.07%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
It Takes A Village
Big Brothers Big Sisters: It Takes A Village
Premiered on: Women's College Basketball, PAC-12 Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 434,915 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,053 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.01%
Attention Index: 198 (98% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Flow
Ergatta: Flow
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 14,392,124 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $81,473 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.67%
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
