Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

Related Article
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Why Sha'Carri Richardson's brand appeal could actually grow after Olympics ouster
Everything you need to know about Olympics advertising
Ethan Jakob Craft

A few highlights: Paralympian Melissa Stockwell stars in a Ritz Crackers commercial with the tagline “Greatness inspires us all.” Yelp says that “97% of people make a purchase after visiting Yelp” (according to a recent SurveyMonkey survey of Yelp users). And track star Sha’Carri Richardson wears Beats Studio Buds—and helps hype new music from Kanye West—in the latest spot from Beats. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Sha’Carri Richardson fronts Beats by Dre ad promoting new Kanye West album.”)

More from Ad Age: Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing is different

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
In Town Movers
Yelp: In Town Movers
Premiered on: Holmes Inspection, Destination America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 26,756,317 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $69,352 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Greatness Inspires
Ritz Crackers: Greatness Inspires
Premiered on: Women's Basketball, Olympic Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 452,070,447 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,601,914 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.03%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Team Deloitte: Our World
Deloitte: Team Deloitte: Our World
Premiered on: Return to Rio, Olympic Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Car Wash
Navy Federal Credit Union: Car Wash
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 47,014,920 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,281,089 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.51%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Sha'Carri Richardson
Beats Audio: Sha'Carri Richardson
Premiered on: 2021 NBA Finals, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 28,251,309 (56% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $507,489 (98% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.95%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more

Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more
Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more

Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more
Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more

Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, YouTube TV, Fruit of the Loom and more

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, YouTube TV, Fruit of the Loom and more