Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more

A few highlights: Paralympian Melissa Stockwell stars in a Ritz Crackers commercial with the tagline “Greatness inspires us all.” Yelp says that “97% of people make a purchase after visiting Yelp” (according to a recent SurveyMonkey survey of Yelp users). And track star Sha’Carri Richardson wears Beats Studio Buds—and helps hype new music from Kanye West—in the latest spot from Beats. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Sha’Carri Richardson fronts Beats by Dre ad promoting new Kanye West album.”)
