Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, VistaPrint, Behr and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Samsung serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a moody, cinematic spot about a woman who uses a Galaxy Watch to track her nighttime runs. (A 60-second web version dropped on YouTube on April 8.) Behr wants you to “make your deck yours” with its waterproofing stain and sealer. And VistaPrint explains that it prints all kinds of things other than business cards.