Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, VistaPrint, Behr and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 19, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Samsung serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a moody, cinematic spot about a woman who uses a Galaxy Watch to track her nighttime runs. (A 60-second web version dropped on YouTube on April 8.) Behr wants you to “make your deck yours” with its waterproofing stain and sealer. And VistaPrint explains that it prints all kinds of things other than business cards.

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Previous Owner
BEHR Paint: Previous Owner
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 947,742,116 (69% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,284,055 (65% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.55%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Night Owls
Samsung Watch: Night Owls
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 19,788,224 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $291,585 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.38%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Every Day Holds a Win
Kaiser Permanente: Every Day Holds a Win
Premiered on: Playoff Central, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,690,876 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,557 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.58%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Endless Print Abilities
Vistaprint: Endless Print Abilities
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,469,713 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $79,729 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.58%
Attention Index: 62 (38% more interruptions than avg.)
My Treat
PenFed (Credit Card): My Treat
Premiered on: College Lacrosse, CBS Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 781,752 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $57 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 6.13%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

