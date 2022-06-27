Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Vitaminwater, Kohl’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 27, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from The Home Depot, United, ButcherBox and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Kohl’s promotes its current savings on patio furniture, kitchen and dining essentials, and women’s swimsuits. Lil Nas X stars in another of a series of Vitaminwater spots with the tagline “Nourish Every You.” This installment focuses on nourishing the “Glamazonian You.” (Ad Age’s Jade Yan has the backstory: “Vitaminwater taps Lil Nas X for its biggest campaign in years.”) And Taco Bell hypes its new $2 Cheesy Double Beef Burritos.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Nourish Every You: Shine
Vitaminwater: Nourish Every You: Shine
Premiered on: Saving Westbrook High, ASPiRE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 130,170,080 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $645,150 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.25%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
When You Need a Taco
Taco Bell: When You Need a Taco
Premiered on: 2022 NBA Draft Combine, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,063,973,416 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,471,329 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Equal Investment in Women's Sports Media
Ally Bank: Equal Investment in Women's Sports Media
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 45,184,643 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $316,490 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.11%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Live Boricua in Puerto Rico
Discover Puerto Rico: Live Boricua in Puerto Rico
Premiered on: Premios Tu Música Urbano, Universo
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Kick Off Your Summer: Extra 20% Off
Kohl's: Kick Off Your Summer: Extra 20% Off
Premiered on: Living Single, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,975,850,037 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,042,380 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.15%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
