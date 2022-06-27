Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Vitaminwater, Kohl’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Kohl’s promotes its current savings on patio furniture, kitchen and dining essentials, and women’s swimsuits. Lil Nas X stars in another of a series of Vitaminwater spots with the tagline “Nourish Every You.” This installment focuses on nourishing the “Glamazonian You.” (Ad Age’s Jade Yan has the backstory: “Vitaminwater taps Lil Nas X for its biggest campaign in years.”) And Taco Bell hypes its new $2 Cheesy Double Beef Burritos.