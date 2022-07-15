Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Tide, Dow, Sittercity and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 15, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Verizon, Kohl’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Sittercity says, “Whatever your kid’s passion, we have a sitter or nanny for them.” Tide shows how much water a “bargain jug” of detergent can contain in a commercial for Tide Pods. And Dow says, “Just imagine what we’ll reimagine next” in a spot that highlights some of the chemical conglomerate’s sustainability initiatives.

Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked

Ad Age Datacenter's definitive rankings of the biggest U.S. and global advertisers and agencies
Click here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Delayed Reflexes
Mattress Firm: Delayed Reflexes
Premiered on: Pregame Spread, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,057,717,947 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,758,827 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.81%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
It's Our Biggest Refresh Yet
Subway: It's Our Biggest Refresh Yet
Premiered on: So You Think You Can Dance, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,964,771,948 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,440,291 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.44%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
The Bargain Jug
Tide: The Bargain Jug
Premiered on: Mom, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,867,359,510 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,398,604 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.33%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Zero Waste Tournament
Dow: Zero Waste Tournament
Premiered on: LPGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,042,780 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,475 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.97%
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Child Care That's As Unique As They Are
Sittercity: Child Care That's As Unique As They Are
Premiered on: House, POP
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Verizon, Kohl’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Meta, Progressive, Hardee’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Shipt, Jergens, MasterCraft and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Metaverse marketing blog

Catch up on the latest virtual experiences and more
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Verizon, Kohl’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Verizon, Kohl’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Meta, Progressive, Hardee’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Meta, Progressive, Hardee’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Shipt, Jergens, MasterCraft and more

Watch the newest commercials from Shipt, Jergens, MasterCraft and more
Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Warby Parker, Febreze and more

Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Warby Parker, Febreze and more
Watch the newest commercials from Disneyland, Rooms To Go, Amazon Web Services and more

Watch the newest commercials from Disneyland, Rooms To Go, Amazon Web Services and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mentos, McDonald’s, Bite and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mentos, McDonald’s, Bite and more
Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Geico, Rakuten and more

Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Geico, Rakuten and more
Watch the newest commercials from Brooklinen, McDonald’s, Guitar Center and more

Watch the newest commercials from Brooklinen, McDonald’s, Guitar Center and more