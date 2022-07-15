Watch the newest commercials from Tide, Dow, Sittercity and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Sittercity says, “Whatever your kid’s passion, we have a sitter or nanny for them.” Tide shows how much water a “bargain jug” of detergent can contain in a commercial for Tide Pods. And Dow says, “Just imagine what we’ll reimagine next” in a spot that highlights some of the chemical conglomerate’s sustainability initiatives.