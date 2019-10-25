Watch the newest commercials on TV from 23andMe, Apple, Hint and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 23.
A few highlights: A rainstorm “tastes just like watermelon” in a surreal spot for Hint, the flavored water brand. DNA testing kit company 23andMe wants you to know that it “now covers 1500+ geographic regions.” And Selena Gomez stars in an Apple “Shot on iPhone” ad that’s an excerpt from her music video for “Lose You to Love Me.” (Watch the full video on YouTube here.)