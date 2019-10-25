Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from 23andMe, Apple, Hint and more

Published on October 25, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 23.

A few highlights: A rainstorm “tastes just like watermelon” in a surreal spot for Hint, the flavored water brand. DNA testing kit company 23andMe wants you to know that it “now covers 1500+ geographic regions.” And Selena Gomez stars in an Apple “Shot on iPhone” ad that’s an excerpt from her music video for “Lose You to Love Me.” (Watch the full video on YouTube here.)

Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone: Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Premiered on: Riverdale, CW
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,336,320,228 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $36,207,771 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.93
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
For Active People on the Go
Beats Audio: For Active People on the Go
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Model Train
Trojan: Model Train
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Trojan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 64,740,134 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $876,911 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.88
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Rain Cloud
Hint: Rain Cloud
Premiered on: NFL Live, ESPN2
Hint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 50,837,479 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $615,813 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.24
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
1500+ Regions
23andMe: 1500+ Regions
Premiered on: World's Dumbest …, truTV
23andMe data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 377,018,530 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,490,983 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.91
Attention Index: 56 (44% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

