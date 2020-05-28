Watch the newest commercials on TV from 3M, Mastercard, Starbucks and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: A 3M technical director says that he’s “committed to making a difference in people’s lives” in a commercial that explains how 3M reflective technology is being deployed to help “more people get home safely.” Mastercard salutes adorable WFH “coworkers” (spoiler: they’re all dogs). And Starbucks says “We’re ready to welcome you back.”