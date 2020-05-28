Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from 3M, Mastercard, Starbucks and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 28, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: A 3M technical director says that he’s “committed to making a difference in people’s lives” in a commercial that explains how 3M reflective technology is being deployed to help “more people get home safely.” Mastercard salutes adorable WFH “coworkers” (spoiler: they’re all dogs). And Starbucks says “We’re ready to welcome you back.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
A Commencement for America: Tomorrow Starts Today
Bank of America: A Commencement for America: Tomorrow Starts Today
Premiered on: 48 Hours, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Ready
American Hospital Association: Ready
Premiered on: Inside Politics, CNN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Welcome Back
Starbucks: Welcome Back
Premiered on: The Simpsons, FOX
Starbucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,335,463 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $284,854 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.20
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
New Coworkers
Mastercard: New Coworkers
Premiered on: TaylorMade Driving Relief, NBC
Mastercard data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,798,852 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $125,303 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.38
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Making a Difference
3M: Making a Difference
Premiered on: TaylorMade Driving Relief, NBC
3M data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,735,273 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $151,399 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.89
Attention Index: 55 (45% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

