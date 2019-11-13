Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Allstate, Facebook, McDonald’s and more

Published on November 13, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 11.

A few highlights: Mayhem (Dean Winters) is Tina Fey’s mother-in-law in the latest from Allstate (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Tina Fey takes the driver’s seat in Allstate’s new spots”). Facebook serves up a festive, feel-good narrative about the Military Mama Network’s Facebook Group. And McDonald’s hypes a couple of McCafé offerings, Donut Sticks and Cinnamon Cookie Latte, that can help you “warm up to the holidays.”

I Am My Own Muse
Zales: I Am My Own Muse
Premiered on: The Three Stooges, Independent Film (IFC)
Zales data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 601,352,343 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,441,022 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.87
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mama Claus
Facebook: Mama Claus
Premiered on: The Real, Bounce TV
Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,404,531,536 (46% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $35,420,112 (73% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.08
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mayhem: Mother-in-Law
Allstate: Mayhem: Mother-in-Law
Premiered on: CBS Evening News With Norah O'Donnell, CBS
Allstate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,582,548,087 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $47,574,803 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.29
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Not Ready
McDonald's: Holidays: Not Ready
Premiered on: All of Us, TV ONE
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,032,875,444 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,280,379 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.67
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
More Than a Tradition
Rocket Mortgage: More Than a Tradition
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Rocket Mortgage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,145,394,170 (44% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,344,847 (66% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.34
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

