Watch the newest commercials on TV from Allstate, Facebook, McDonald’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 11.
A few highlights: Mayhem (Dean Winters) is Tina Fey’s mother-in-law in the latest from Allstate (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Tina Fey takes the driver’s seat in Allstate’s new spots”). Facebook serves up a festive, feel-good narrative about the Military Mama Network’s Facebook Group. And McDonald’s hypes a couple of McCafé offerings, Donut Sticks and Cinnamon Cookie Latte, that can help you “warm up to the holidays.”