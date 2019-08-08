Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Chase, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 5.
A few highlights: Amazon hypes its Prime Wardrobe fashion vertical in a spot with the tagline “Oh la la. Delivered.” Progressive’s Flo and her colleagues have a “Children of the Corn” moment. And comedian Kevin Hart says he uses Chase’s Freedom Unlimited card (with 1.5 percent cash back) every time he buys gas.