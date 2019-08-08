Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Chase, Progressive and more

Published on August 08, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 5.

A few highlights: Amazon hypes its Prime Wardrobe fashion vertical in a spot with the tagline “Oh la la. Delivered.” Progressive’s Flo and her colleagues have a “Children of the Corn” moment. And comedian Kevin Hart says he uses Chase’s Freedom Unlimited card (with 1.5 percent cash back) every time he buys gas.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

The Corning
Progressive: The Corning
Premiered on: All of Us, TV ONE
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,001,256,210 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $50,933,517 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.13
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Try Before You Buy
Amazon Prime: Try Before You Buy
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Amazon Prime data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 512,831,400 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,438,748 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.68
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
You're Always Earning at the Gas Station
JPMorgan Chase (Credit Card): You're Always Earning at the Gas Station
Premiered on: The Thing, SYFY
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Different
Verizon: Different
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,889,613,537 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $35,693,973 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.53
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Confidence Strut
Swarovski Optik: Confidence Strut
Premiered on: The Middle, Hallmark
Swarovski Optik data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,064,099 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,382 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.03
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)

