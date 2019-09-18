Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon Music, Etsy, Lexus and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 16.
A few highlights: Chance the Rapper helps hype Amazon Music as part of its continuing “A Voice Is All You Need” campaign. Lexus wants you to “stay restless” with a little help from the new Lexus RX. And online marketplace Etsy salutes the “magic-makers” and “finders of one-of-a-kind belongings.”