Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon Music, Etsy, Lexus and more

Published on September 18, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 16.

A few highlights: Chance the Rapper helps hype Amazon Music as part of its continuing “A Voice Is All You Need” campaign. Lexus wants you to “stay restless” with a little help from the new Lexus RX. And online marketplace Etsy salutes the “magic-makers” and “finders of one-of-a-kind belongings.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Here's to the Givers
Etsy: Here's to the Givers
Premiered on: Chicago P.D., USA Network
Etsy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 248,138,557 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,449,696 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.19
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fearless Leader
Lexus: Fearless Leader
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,132,517,770 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,742,344 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.89
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Rebuild the World
LEGO: Rebuild the World
Premiered on: NFL Football, ESPN
LEGO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 255,724,870 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,737,410 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.41
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Addams Family Outing
IHOP: Addams Family Outing
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
IHOP data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 726,925,781 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,992,803 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.40
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Voice Is All You Need: Chance the Rapper
Amazon Music: A Voice Is All You Need: Chance the Rapper
Premiered on: Galaxy Quest, Independent Film (IFC)
Amazon Music data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 547,479,338 (55% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,623,527 (77% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.54
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular