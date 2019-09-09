Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Pepsi, Bud Light and more

Published on September 09, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 5.

A few highlights: Budweiser hypes Bud Light Platinum (“Brewed for the night”). Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helps Amazon promote its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, which powers statistical analysis for the NFL. And Pepsi celebrates football too—and its own partnership with the NFL—in a high-energy semi-animated spot.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Touchdown Slide: Part 1
Pepsi: The Touchdown Slide: Part 1
Premiered on: NFL Kickoff 2019, NBC
Pepsi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,363,446,393 (38% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,302,708 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.41
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Rooftop Party
Bud Light: Rooftop Party
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 662,722,888 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,960,222 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.84
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Madden NFL 20: Drafted
EA Sports: Madden NFL 20: Drafted
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
EA Sports data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 11,449,371 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $224,910 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.67
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Patrick Mahomes Is Hungry
Amazon Web Services: Patrick Mahomes Is Hungry
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Amazon Web Services data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 15,260,094 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $770,279 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.80
Attention Index: 150 (50% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Baker Mayfield's Hulu Has Live Sports Audible
Hulu: Baker Mayfield's Hulu Has Live Sports Audible
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Hulu data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 347,568,354 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,860,389 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.21
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular