Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Pepsi, Bud Light and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 5.
A few highlights: Budweiser hypes Bud Light Platinum (“Brewed for the night”). Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helps Amazon promote its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, which powers statistical analysis for the NFL. And Pepsi celebrates football too—and its own partnership with the NFL—in a high-energy semi-animated spot.