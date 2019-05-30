Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audible, Popeyes, Dunkin’ and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 28.
Popeyes spokeswoman “Annie” (actress Deidrie Henry) crashes a picnic date that’s not going so well. Audible, the Amazon-owned purveyor of audiobooks and other spoken content, serves up testimonials from customers who talk about how listening to the service enriches their lives. And Dunkin’ promotes its two-bagels-with-cream-cheese deal ($4 for a limited time only) with a little help from a whiteboard “optimization brainstorm” session.