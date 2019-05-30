Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audible, Popeyes, Dunkin’ and more

Published on May 30, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 28.

Popeyes spokeswoman “Annie” (actress Deidrie Henry) crashes a picnic date that’s not going so well. Audible, the Amazon-owned purveyor of audiobooks and other spoken content, serves up testimonials from customers who talk about how listening to the service enriches their lives. And Dunkin’ promotes its two-bagels-with-cream-cheese deal ($4 for a limited time only) with a little help from a whiteboard “optimization brainstorm” session.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

By Any Ocean
BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer: By Any Ocean
Premiered on: America Unearthed, Travel
BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 166,213,754 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,303,729 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.39
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Testimonials
Audible Inc.: Testimonials
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Audible Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 917,006,794 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,075,901 (54% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.16
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Go2cents
Dunkin' Donuts: Go2cents
Premiered on: America's Got Talent, NBC
Dunkin' Donuts data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 916,240,696 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,556,941 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.34
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)
Lost in Translation
Jimmy John's: Lost in Translation
Premiered on: Teen Titans Go!, Cartoon Network
Jimmy John's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,574,980 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $828,088 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.68
Attention Index: 175 (75% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Picnic
Popeyes: Picnic
Premiered on: Martin, BET
Popeyes data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 973,645,792 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,396,331 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.86
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

