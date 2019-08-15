Watch the newest commercials on TV from Best Buy, Burger King, Cricket Wireless and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Aug. 9-11).
A few highlights: Burger King hypes its new beef-free Impossible Whopper. Nia Sioux of “Dance Moms” fame helps Best Buy promote its current savings on select computers with Intel processors. And Cricket Wireless wants you to join the “more than 10 million customers smiling on Cricket” (they’re smiling because of the money they’re saving).