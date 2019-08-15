Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Best Buy, Burger King, Cricket Wireless and more

Published on August 15, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Aug. 9-11).

A few highlights: Burger King hypes its new beef-free Impossible Whopper. Nia Sioux of “Dance Moms” fame helps Best Buy promote its current savings on select computers with Intel processors. And Cricket Wireless wants you to join the “more than 10 million customers smiling on Cricket” (they’re smiling because of the money they’re saving).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
NFL 100 Kicks Off in September
NFL: NFL 100 Kicks Off in September
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 538,072,306 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,553,837 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.66
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Introducing
Drone Racing League (DRL): Introducing
Premiered on: Drone Racing League, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
A Day in the Life
Best Buy: A Day in the Life
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
Best Buy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 22,178,349 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $123,773 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.23
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Impossible Taste Test
Burger King: The Impossible Taste Test
Premiered on: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1, USA Network
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,292,875,625 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,821,881 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.74
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Smiles
Cricket Wireless: Smiles
Premiered on: Premier League Match of the Day, NBC Sports
Cricket Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 861,856,082 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,079,359 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.16
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

