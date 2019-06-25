Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Best Buy, McDonald’s, Sprite and more

Published on June 25, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (June 21-23).

A few highlights: Sprite delivers its new tagline, “Thirst for Yours,” with some help from up-and-coming fashion designer Seth Giscombe (E.J. Schultz previewed the campaign last week: “Sprite shelves ‘Obey Your Thirst’ after 25 years as it updates its hip-hop marketing”). McDonald’s serves up another in its series of “Black & Positively Golden” commercials (see Jessica Wohl’s “McDonald’s African-American marketing gets biggest overhaul in 16 years” from March). And Best Buy promotes its 4th of July sale on select Samsung Galaxy phones.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Thirst for Yours: The Empire
Sprite: Thirst for Yours: The Empire
Premiered on: The Greatest Moments in BET Awards History, BET
Sprite data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 156,134,590 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,255,543 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.96
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Taste Your Beer
Samuel Adams: Taste Your Beer
Premiered on: NASCAR Monster Energy Series, Fox Sports 1
Samuel Adams data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 234,611,322 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,294,026 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.00
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Never Scrambled
McDonald's: Never Scrambled
Premiered on: The Greatest Moments in BET Awards History, BET
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,804,262,408 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,235,127 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.95
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Great Deal, New Phone
Best Buy: Great Deal, New Phone
Premiered on: Truck Tech, History Channel
Best Buy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 108,986,327 (61% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,660,407 (79% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.48
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
That Girl Lay Lay
Alex and Ani: That Girl Lay Lay
Premiered on: BIG3 Basketball, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

