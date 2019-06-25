Watch the newest commercials on TV from Best Buy, McDonald’s, Sprite and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (June 21-23).
A few highlights: Sprite delivers its new tagline, “Thirst for Yours,” with some help from up-and-coming fashion designer Seth Giscombe (E.J. Schultz previewed the campaign last week: “Sprite shelves ‘Obey Your Thirst’ after 25 years as it updates its hip-hop marketing”). McDonald’s serves up another in its series of “Black & Positively Golden” commercials (see Jessica Wohl’s “McDonald’s African-American marketing gets biggest overhaul in 16 years” from March). And Best Buy promotes its 4th of July sale on select Samsung Galaxy phones.