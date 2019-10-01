Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bose, Nissan, Tide and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Sept. 27-29).
A few highlights: Bose shows how its new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 with voice control can be used in the real world (for starters, in a subway car). Kyler Murray, Bo Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Eddie George, Derrick Henry, Marcus Mariota, Tim Brown and Tim Tebow star in yet another Heisman House spot from Nissan. And for more teamwork, see Nick Offerman, Peyton Manning and Kenan Thompson in the latest from Tide (Jack Neff served up the backstory on the continuing campaign in early September).