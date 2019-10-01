Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bose, Nissan, Tide and more

Published on October 01, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Sept. 27-29).

A few highlights: Bose shows how its new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 with voice control can be used in the real world (for starters, in a subway car). Kyler Murray, Bo Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Eddie George, Derrick Henry, Marcus Mariota, Tim Brown and Tim Tebow star in yet another Heisman House spot from Nissan. And for more teamwork, see Nick Offerman, Peyton Manning and Kenan Thompson in the latest from Tide (Jack Neff served up the backstory on the continuing campaign in early September).

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Nick Offerman, Peyton Manning and Kenan Thompson Put the Laundry Night Debate to Bed
Tide: Nick Offerman, Peyton Manning and Kenan Thompson Put the Laundry Night Debate to Bed
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,689,603,733 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,339,019 (45% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.92
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Heisman House: Not in the Heisman House
Nissan: Heisman House: Not in the Heisman House
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Nissan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,551,520,228 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $45,273,616 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.50
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
It's Beautiful up Here
Bose: It's Beautiful up Here
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
UNITE: HOOPS
Jordan: UNITE: HOOPS
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Home Is Your Game Day Gathering Place: Pizza
Quicken Loans: Home Is Your Game Day Gathering Place: Pizza
Premiered on: College Football, Big Ten Network
Quicken Loans data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,173,028,188 (40% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,449,763 (63% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.09
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

