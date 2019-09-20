Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bowflex, Fitbit, Golden Corral and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 18.
A few highlights: In another of a series of ads for its Versa 2, Fitbit shows how the smartwatch’s Alexa integration can help keep you informed about the nutritional value of what you’re eating. Golden Corral hypes its New York strip steak and butterfly shrimp combo. And Bowflex says its Max Total exercise machine can offer an “individualized total-body workout in as little as 14 minutes.”