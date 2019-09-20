Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bowflex, Fitbit, Golden Corral and more

Published on September 20, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 18.

A few highlights: In another of a series of ads for its Versa 2, Fitbit shows how the smartwatch’s Alexa integration can help keep you informed about the nutritional value of what you’re eating. Golden Corral hypes its New York strip steak and butterfly shrimp combo. And Bowflex says its Max Total exercise machine can offer an “individualized total-body workout in as little as 14 minutes.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Alexa: Calories
Fitbit: Alexa: Calories
Premiered on: Shipping Wars, FYI
Fitbit data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 135,051,753 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,019,757 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.06
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Different Levels
Bowflex: Different Levels
Premiered on: Bar Rescue, Paramount Network
Bowflex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 149,862,204 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,010,793 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.95
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Good on You: Five Star Host
Men's Wearhouse: Good on You: Five Star Host
Premiered on: Mom, Paramount Network
Men's Wearhouse data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 617,996,434 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,663,288 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.80
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Dave’s Story
ADP: Dave’s Story
Premiered on: FOX & Friends First, Fox News
ADP data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,492,783 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $214,176 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.38
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Real New Yorker
Golden Corral: Real New Yorker
Premiered on: The Middle, Hallmark
Golden Corral data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 927,214,631 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,263,140 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.71
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

