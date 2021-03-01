Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Burger King, Facebook, NYT and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 01, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: The New York Times serves up a fresh installment of its continuing “The Truth Is Essential” campaign. Burger King hypes its Sourdough King sandwich. And Facebook says that “Personalized Ads help good ideas get found.”  (The spot below is a 30-second TV edit of a 60-second version you can see here: “Facebook’s new campaign, narrated by Grace Jones, celebrates ‘big ideas’ and personalized ads,” via Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Good Ideas Deserve to Be Found
Facebook: Good Ideas Deserve to Be Found
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 459,664,461 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,139,757 (68% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.22%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
The Truth Is Essential: Life Right Now
The New York Times: The Truth Is Essential: Life Right Now
Premiered on: What's Happening!!, TV ONE
The New York Times data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,518,211 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $147,736 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.06%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Agreeing on a Movie
Pepsi Zero Sugar: Agreeing on a Movie
Premiered on: B Positive, CBS
Pepsi Zero Sugar data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,646,517 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $172,070 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.44%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
If You Didn't Know
Burger King: If You Didn't Know
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,548,951,007 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,501,046 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.56%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Shopping for Insurance
Gabi Personal Insurance Agency: Shopping for Insurance
Premiered on: North Woods Law, Animal Planet
Gabi Personal Insurance Agency data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 249,500,566 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,109,151 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

