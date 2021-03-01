Watch the newest commercials on TV from Burger King, Facebook, NYT and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: The New York Times serves up a fresh installment of its continuing “The Truth Is Essential” campaign. Burger King hypes its Sourdough King sandwich. And Facebook says that “Personalized Ads help good ideas get found.” (The spot below is a 30-second TV edit of a 60-second version you can see here: “Facebook’s new campaign, narrated by Grace Jones, celebrates ‘big ideas’ and personalized ads,” via Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.)