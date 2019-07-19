Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chime, VW, Clif Bar and more

Published on July 19, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 17.

A few highlights: VW says that “This summer during our Drive Bigger event, Volkswagen is supporting America’s teachers.” Clif Bar hypes its Zbar organic energy bars for kids in a spot with the tagline “Imagination needs fuel.” And app-based online bank Chime wants you to know that it imposes no hidden fees.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Drive Bigger Event: Pick Up
Volkswagen: Drive Bigger Event: Pick Up
Premiered on: MLB's Best, Fox Sports 1
Volkswagen data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,382,609,580 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,894,019 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 80.07
Attention Index: 47 (53% more interruptions than avg.)
No Hidden Fees
Chime: No Hidden Fees
Premiered on: Éxitos, Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas
Chime data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 463,642,241 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,086,180 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.15
Attention Index: 65 (35% more interruptions than avg.)
Imagination Needs Fuel: Box
Clif Bar: Imagination Needs Fuel: Box
Premiered on: I (Almost) Got Away With It, Discovery Channel
Clif Bar data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 26,433,669 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $348,956 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.68
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Strawberry Season
Panera Bread: Strawberry Season
Premiered on: Ellen's Game of Games, NBC
Panera Bread data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 714,225,361 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,812,790 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.05
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
It’s Julian, Only Faster
Specialized Bicycles: It’s Julian, Only Faster
Premiered on: 2019 Tour de France, NBC Sports
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

