Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chime, VW, Clif Bar and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 17.
A few highlights: VW says that “This summer during our Drive Bigger event, Volkswagen is supporting America’s teachers.” Clif Bar hypes its Zbar organic energy bars for kids in a spot with the tagline “Imagination needs fuel.” And app-based online bank Chime wants you to know that it imposes no hidden fees.