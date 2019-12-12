Watch the newest commercials on TV from Crest, Apple, Calm and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 10.
A few highlights: Crest says that it’s “the official toothpaste of Santa.” Apple promotes its new Apple Card by noting that card users save 6 percent on purchases at Apple through Dec. 31. And in a commercial for the Calm meditation and relaxation app, LeBron James says, “While the greats master the body, the greatest master the mind.”