Watch the newest commercials on TV from Crest, Apple, Calm and more

Published on December 12, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 10.

A few highlights: Crest says that it’s “the official toothpaste of Santa.” Apple promotes its new Apple Card by noting that card users save 6 percent on purchases at Apple through Dec. 31. And in a commercial for the Calm meditation and relaxation app, LeBron James says, “While the greats master the body, the greatest master the mind.”

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Train Your Mind
Calm: Train Your Mind
Premiered on: Terror, Viceland
Calm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 173,364,334 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $937,996 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.96
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Sweet Treats With Santa
Crest: Holidays: Sweet Treats With Santa
Premiered on: NCIS, CBS
Crest data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,243,146,550 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,535,247 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.56
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holiday at Home
Bearpaw: Holiday at Home
Premiered on: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Freeform
Bearpaw data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 183,532,667 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $518,555 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.09
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
Save on Holiday Gifts
Apple: Save on Holiday Gifts
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
Apple data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 171,965,196 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,072,759 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.42
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Last-Minute Gifts: Macy's Money
Macy's: Last-Minute Gifts: Macy's Money
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,548,542,727 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $36,605,703 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.42
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

