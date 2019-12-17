Watch the newest commercials on TV from Disney Plus, Google Pixel, Rakuten and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 12.
A few highlights: NBA star Jayson Tatum helps Rakuten hype its cash-back shopping service. Disney Plus calls itself “Your Home for the Holidays” in a spot that promotes some of the seasonal movies it’s currently streaming. And Google uses a Pixel 4 camera’s Night Sight feature to catch Santa Claus trespassing (it’s unclear if the tech giant intends to press charges).