Watch the newest commercials on TV from Disney Plus, Google Pixel, Rakuten and more

Published on December 17, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 12.

A few highlights: NBA star Jayson Tatum helps Rakuten hype its cash-back shopping service. Disney Plus calls itself “Your Home for the Holidays” in a spot that promotes some of the seasonal movies it’s currently streaming. And Google uses a Pixel 4 camera’s Night Sight feature to catch Santa Claus trespassing (it’s unclear if the tech giant intends to press charges).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Capture Santa With Night Sight
Google Phones: Capture Santa With Night Sight
Premiered on: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, AMC
Google Phones data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,360,011,096 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,855,065 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.48
Attention Index: 147 (47% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Alliterations
Rakuten: Alliterations
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Rakuten data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,935,773,450 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,779,896 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.91
Attention Index: 142 (42% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Your Home for the Holidays
Disney+: Your Home for the Holidays
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, CBS
Disney+ data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,435,431,137 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,112,750 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.59
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Perfect for Celebrations
P.F. Changs: Perfect for Celebrations
Premiered on: Gilmore Girls, POP
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Kids Fishing Stories
Bass Pro Shops: Kids Fishing Stories
Premiered on: My Cat From Hell, Animal Planet
Bass Pro Shops data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 827,259,762 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,742,556 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.38
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

