Watch the newest commercials on TV from DraftKings, Boot Barn, Huntington National Bank and more

Published on January 24, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 22.

A few highlights: World Champion pro rodeo cowboy Ty Murray stars in a quietly emotional ad for Boot Barn. Huntington National Bank explains how it built a digital cashflow calendar to help one heartland small-business customer. And DraftKings, the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of Super Bowl LIV, hypes its “technology that transforms Game Day forever.” (If you’re wondering why some of the big brands that you typically see in Hot Spots are absent lately, it’s because many major marketers are saving up their firepower for, yes, the Super Bowl.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Live the Legacy
Boot Barn: Live the Legacy
Premiered on: Debbe Dunnings Dude Ranch Round-Up, RFD TV
Boot Barn data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,840,300 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,198 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.61
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Not Just a Bass
Sufix: Not Just a Bass
Premiered on: Lindner's Fishing Edge, Outdoor Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
America: Land Without Kings
DraftKings: America: Land Without Kings
Premiered on: On the Fly, NHL
DraftKings data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 47,170,220 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $107,134 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 53.01
Attention Index: 9 (91% more interruptions than avg.)
A Lot to Love
Visit Wichita: A Lot to Love
Premiered on: ECHL Hockey, NHL
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Road Trip: Jane & Dontelle
Huntington National Bank: Road Trip: Jane & Dontelle
Premiered on: Spartans All-Access, Big Ten Network
Huntington National Bank data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 28,978,615 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $456 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.78
Attention Index: 159 (59% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

