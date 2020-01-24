Watch the newest commercials on TV from DraftKings, Boot Barn, Huntington National Bank and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 22.
A few highlights: World Champion pro rodeo cowboy Ty Murray stars in a quietly emotional ad for Boot Barn. Huntington National Bank explains how it built a digital cashflow calendar to help one heartland small-business customer. And DraftKings, the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of Super Bowl LIV, hypes its “technology that transforms Game Day forever.” (If you’re wondering why some of the big brands that you typically see in Hot Spots are absent lately, it’s because many major marketers are saving up their firepower for, yes, the Super Bowl.)