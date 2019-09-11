Watch the newest commercials on TV from EA Sports, Farmers, Nature Made and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 9.
A few highlights: Bert, Ernie and other stars of “Sesame Street” team up with J. K. Simmons in the latest from Farmers Insurance. JuJu Smith-Schuster helps EA Sports hype Madden NFL 20. And Nature Made serves up a fresh TV cut of a wry, selfie-centric commercial that it actually first debuted online last year.