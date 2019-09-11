Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from EA Sports, Farmers, Nature Made and more

Published on September 11, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 9.

A few highlights: Bert, Ernie and other stars of “Sesame Street” team up with J. K. Simmons in the latest from Farmers Insurance. JuJu Smith-Schuster helps EA Sports hype Madden NFL 20. And Nature Made serves up a fresh TV cut of a wry, selfie-centric commercial that it actually first debuted online last year.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Creamer Case
International Delight: Creamer Case
Premiered on: Separated at Birth, Lifetime Movies
International Delight data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 85,660,458 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $540,107 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.72
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Sesame Street: Welcome
Farmers Insurance: Sesame Street: Welcome
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Next Generation, BBC America
Farmers Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 658,179,403 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,245,928 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.92
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
Madden NFL 20: Drink Your Shirt
EA Sports: Madden NFL 20: Drink Your Shirt
Premiered on: The Aftermath, NFL Network
EA Sports data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 92,943,299 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,165,759 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.12
Attention Index: 156 (56% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tammy: York Mode
YORK Peppermint Pattie: Tammy: York Mode
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
YORK Peppermint Pattie data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 175,653,695 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,056,608 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.57
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Selfies
Nature Made: Selfies
Premiered on: Baby Daddy, Freeform
Nature Made data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 237,026,048 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,124,461 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.47
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular