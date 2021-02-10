Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Amazon, Head & Shoulders and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Amazon wants you to know that it’s donated “over 7.1 million items for COVID-19 relief,” among other charitable initiatives. “Here at Head & Shoulders, we take science up to 100,” an announcer says in the latest spot for the Procter & Gamble anti-dandruff shampoo brand. And as part of a continuing campaign promoting Facebook Groups, Facebook calls attention to the “I Am Beautiful” community.