Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Amazon, Head & Shoulders and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 10, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Amazon wants you to know that it’s donated “over 7.1 million items for COVID-19 relief,” among other charitable initiatives. “Here at Head & Shoulders, we take science up to 100,” an announcer says in the latest spot for the Procter & Gamble anti-dandruff shampoo brand. And as part of a continuing campaign promoting Facebook Groups, Facebook calls attention to the “I Am Beautiful” community.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

I Am Beautiful
Facebook: I Am Beautiful
Premiered on: The Cosby Show, TV ONE
Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,040,570 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,490 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 98.73
Interruption Rate Placement: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Cyborg
CDW: Cyborg
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
CDW data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 24,919,744 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $441,342 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 97.21
Interruption Rate Placement: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Bandmates
The General: Bandmates
Premiered on: Livin' the Dream With Captain Jimmy Nelson, The Sportsman Channel
The General data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,037,446,606 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,930,135 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 98.34
Interruption Rate Placement: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Take Science up to 100: Get Rid of Oil
Head & Shoulders: Take Science up to 100: Get Rid of Oil
Premiered on: Hip-Hop Houdini, Fuse
Head & Shoulders data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 284,188,795 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,966,411 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 98.64
Interruption Rate Placement: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Helping Those in Need
Amazon: Helping Those in Need
Premiered on: My Wife and Kids, VH1
Amazon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 655,035,196 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,062,030 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 97.80
Interruption Rate Placement: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Interruption Rate Placement - Easily understand the performance of the creative in the context it was aired. It is a comparison of your ad's Interruption Rate against your specific media placement benchmark (Interruption Norm). Measured on a scale of 0 to 200 where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

