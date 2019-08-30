Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Fitbit, Pier 1, JC Penney and more

Published on August 30, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 28.

A few highlights: Fitbit shows how its Versa 2 smartwatch works with Alexa and Spotify. Home furnishings/decor retailer Pier 1 says that “the color of the moment” is something called “Energetic Ocher.” And JC Penney wants you to “celebrate the end of summer with massive deals” at its Labor Day Sale.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Introducing
Fitbit: Introducing
Premiered on: Billy the Exterminator, FYI
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Style Your Mood With Energizing Ocher!
Pier 1 Imports: Style Your Mood With Energizing Ocher!
Premiered on: Quints by Surprise, TLC
Pier 1 Imports data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 153,384,473 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $702,056 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.77
Attention Index: 32 (68% more interruptions than avg.)
2019 Labor Day Weekend
Guitar Center: 2019 Labor Day Weekend
Premiered on: Contact, Discovery Channel
Guitar Center data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,509,478 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,268 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.73
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Labor Day Sale: Celebrate the End of Summer
JCPenney: Labor Day Sale: Celebrate the End of Summer
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,425,196,205 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,165,555 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.43
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Endless Choices
On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina: Endless Choices
Premiered on: TMZ Live, FOX
On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 11,442,054 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,645 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.41
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

