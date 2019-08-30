Watch the newest commercials on TV from Fitbit, Pier 1, JC Penney and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 28.
A few highlights: Fitbit shows how its Versa 2 smartwatch works with Alexa and Spotify. Home furnishings/decor retailer Pier 1 says that “the color of the moment” is something called “Energetic Ocher.” And JC Penney wants you to “celebrate the end of summer with massive deals” at its Labor Day Sale.