Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Allstate, Oreo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Oreo wants us to “stay playful” (per its ongoing campaign tagline) as we take on the new year. Allstate serves up scenes from a lunar joyride to make a point about how it rewards “smooth” drivers with discounts. And Ford says, “Whatever you wanna do out there, we’ve got the truck to get it done” in a spot that highlights the dependability of the Ford F-150.