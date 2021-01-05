Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Allstate, Oreo and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 05, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Oreo wants us to “stay playful” (per its ongoing campaign tagline) as we take on the new year. Allstate serves up scenes from a lunar joyride to make a point about how it rewards “smooth” drivers with discounts. And Ford says, “Whatever you wanna do out there, we’ve got the truck to get it done” in a spot that highlights the dependability of the Ford F-150.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Cabin
Ford: Cabin
Premiered on: The Season: Ole Miss Football, ESPNU
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,559,253,709 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $62,263,854 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.40
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Beef Jerky
Hyundai: Beef Jerky
Premiered on: WTA Encore, Tennis Channel
Hyundai data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,244,491,010 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,992,743 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.77
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A New Day
Oreo: A New Day
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Oreo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 468,737,479 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,715,959 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.39
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Blindfold
Vroom.com: Blindfold
Premiered on: Love It or List It, HGTV
Vroom.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 399,594,058 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,486,586 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.94
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Moon
Allstate: Moon
Premiered on: College Football- Skycast, ESPNU
Allstate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,324,266,737 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $81,862,343 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 78.35
Attention Index: 48 (52% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

