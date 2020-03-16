Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Hormel, Bethesda Softworks and more

Published on March 16, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 12.

As we noted in the previous edition of Hot Spots, it’s increasingly surreal to watch certain ads as the United States continues to react to the coronavirus pandemic—while other ads can seem oddly on-point. The Hormel Chili spot below, for instance, shows a couple not only eating in, but bending over backwards (literally) to entertain themselves at home. In the Geico spot, a woman’s prompt for a high-five is rebuffed (though the social distancing at play is pre-coronavirus). And Bethesda Softworks’ commercial for its "Doom Eternal" video game captures a certain ... let’s just say timely mood.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Dog Fitness Tracker
GEICO: Dog Fitness Tracker
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,950,938,029 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $100,785,651 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.11
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Real-Time Alerts: Welcome or Not
Realtor.com: Real-Time Alerts: Welcome or Not
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Realtor.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 187,925,470 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,628,326 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.34
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
DOOM Eternal: Official Launch Trailer
Bethesda Softworks: DOOM Eternal: Official Launch Trailer
Premiered on: Underworld: Blood Wars, SYFY
Bethesda Softworks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 30,444,064 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $251,568 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.53
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Recipe for an Exciting Evening
Hormel Foods: Recipe for an Exciting Evening
Premiered on: The King of Queens, TV LAND
Hormel Foods data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 250,208,842 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,674,743 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.75
Attention Index: 58 (42% more interruptions than avg.)
Chasing
Biofreeze: Chasing
Premiered on: Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, FX
Biofreeze data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 11,679,679 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,238 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.66
Attention Index: 156 (56% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

