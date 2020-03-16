Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Hormel, Bethesda Softworks and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 12.
As we noted in the previous edition of Hot Spots, it’s increasingly surreal to watch certain ads as the United States continues to react to the coronavirus pandemic—while other ads can seem oddly on-point. The Hormel Chili spot below, for instance, shows a couple not only eating in, but bending over backwards (literally) to entertain themselves at home. In the Geico spot, a woman’s prompt for a high-five is rebuffed (though the social distancing at play is pre-coronavirus). And Bethesda Softworks’ commercial for its "Doom Eternal" video game captures a certain ... let’s just say timely mood.