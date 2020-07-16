Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, MiO, Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Ford serves up a long-form (three-minute) spot for the new Bronco starring country music singer Kip Moore. (Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi has the backstory on the campaign: “Ford will take over Disney properties to reveal new Bronco.”) A thirsty man lost in the desert helps hype MiO, the flavor enhancer for water. And Idina Menzel belts out a personalized theme song to a random prospective insurance customer in Geico’s latest.