Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, MiO, Ford and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 16, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Disney+, Old Navy, Ring and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Ford serves up a long-form (three-minute) spot for the new Bronco starring country music singer Kip Moore. (Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi has the backstory on the campaign: “Ford will take over Disney properties to reveal new Bronco.”) A thirsty man lost in the desert helps hype MiO, the flavor enhancer for water. And Idina Menzel belts out a personalized theme song to a random prospective insurance customer in Geico’s latest.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Idina Menzel Sings Personalized Theme Song
GEICO: Idina Menzel Sings Personalized Theme Song
Premiered on: CBS Overnight News, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,941,035,111 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $92,020,996 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.08
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2021 Bronco Family: All In
Ford: 2021 Bronco Family: All In
Premiered on: CMA Best of Fest, ABC
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,169,948,158 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,183,243 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.32
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Desert
MiO: Desert
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Diapers for Cute Butts
Hello Bello: Diapers for Cute Butts
Premiered on: Roseanne, CMTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Unstoppable Is An Understatement
Pilot Pen: Unstoppable Is An Understatement
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

