Watch the newest commercials on TV from GMC, Apple, TurboTax and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Jan. 17-19).
A few highlights: TurboTax says that “If you need expert help with something as important as taxes, we’re here.” GMC makes a spectacle of launching a series of hurricane-force projectiles—including a couch—at the Sierra’s CarbonPro truck bed. And an adventurous snowboarder helps Apple hype the slofies (slow-motion selfies) you can shoot on iPhone 11.