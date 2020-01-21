Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from GMC, Apple, TurboTax and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 21, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Jan. 17-19).

A few highlights: TurboTax says that “If you need expert help with something as important as taxes, we’re here.” GMC makes a spectacle of launching a series of hurricane-force projectiles—including a couch—at the Sierra’s CarbonPro truck bed. And an adventurous snowboarder helps Apple hype the slofies (slow-motion selfies) you can shoot on iPhone 11.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Help
TurboTax: Help
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
TurboTax data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,845,656,022 (43% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,322,027 (55% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.69
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Built For What Life Throws at You
GMC: Built For What Life Throws at You
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
GMC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,374,542,262 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,065,743 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.67
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Coach, The Town Coach
Bud Light Seltzer: Coach, The Town Coach
Premiered on: Did Talcum Powder Cause Your Cancer?, CBS
Bud Light Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 419,567,304 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,208,520 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.67
Attention Index: 159 (59% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Slofie: Whiteout
Apple iPhone: Slofie: Whiteout
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,660,585,524 (55% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $54,434,896 (66% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.14
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Bee for Real
Chipotle Mexican Grill: Bee for Real
Premiered on: Kids Say the Darndest Things, ABC
Chipotle Mexican Grill data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 430,528,486 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,075,598 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.04
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

