Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Golden Corral, Queen V, Walmart and more

Published on August 12, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 7.

A few highlights: In another of a series of spots with the tagline “Get everything you need to go back big,” Walmart hypes its back-to-school specials. Queen V promotes its feminine wellness products with a series of puns. And Golden Corral wants you to know about its Endless Sirloin & Golden Delicious Shrimp limited-time combo menu offering.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
That's What V Said
Queen V: That's What V Said
Premiered on: Big Brother After Dark, POP
Queen V data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 295,249 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,668 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.08
Attention Index: 142 (42% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2019 Back to School: Bike
Walmart: 2019 Back to School: Bike
Premiered on: Choccywoccydoodah, Cooking Channel
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,853,584,252 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,553,878 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.62
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Shoe Event: It's On
Ross: Shoe Event: It's On
Premiered on: Life Today With James Robison, CW
Ross data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 470,796,577 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $139,011 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.55
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Block Party
USAA: Block Party
Premiered on: American Archer, Outdoor Channel
USAA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,340,639,274 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,815,810 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.39
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Every Night
Golden Corral: Every Night
Premiered on: The Jamie Foxx Show, BET
Golden Corral data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 797,258,854 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,503,734 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.18
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular