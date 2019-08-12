Watch the newest commercials on TV from Golden Corral, Queen V, Walmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 7.
A few highlights: In another of a series of spots with the tagline “Get everything you need to go back big,” Walmart hypes its back-to-school specials. Queen V promotes its feminine wellness products with a series of puns. And Golden Corral wants you to know about its Endless Sirloin & Golden Delicious Shrimp limited-time combo menu offering.