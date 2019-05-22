Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, DoorDash, Gucci and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 20.
Google shows how you can “find your stride” with Google search in a marathon-themed commercial. Jared Leto and Lana Del Ray star in a fresh TV cut of a moody campaign for Gucci’s Guilty fragrance that debuted online in January. And DoorDash wants you to use its food-delivery app “wherever you are, whatever you’re craving and whenever you’re craving it.”