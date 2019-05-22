Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, DoorDash, Gucci and more

Published on May 22, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 20.

Google shows how you can “find your stride” with Google search in a marathon-themed commercial. Jared Leto and Lana Del Ray star in a fresh TV cut of a moody campaign for Gucci’s Guilty fragrance that debuted online in January. And DoorDash wants you to use its food-delivery app “wherever you are, whatever you’re craving and whenever you’re craving it.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Researcher Sings "I Want It That Way" Karaoke
GEICO: Researcher Sings "I Want It That Way" Karaoke
Premiered on: Cheaters, MTV2
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,787,090,182 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $80,015,599 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.46
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Races This Weekend
Google: Races This Weekend
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Google data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 352,045,639 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,954,923 (56% of industry)
Attention Score: 80.04
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Forever Guilty
Gucci: Forever Guilty
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
Gucci data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 342,245,321 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,030,376 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.62
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pop-Up
DoorDash: Pop-Up
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
DoorDash data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 548,355,408 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,607,967 (51% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.79
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
The Adventures of Dr Pepper: Butterfly Effect
Dr Pepper: The Adventures of Dr Pepper: Butterfly Effect
Premiered on: The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon, OXYGEN
Dr Pepper data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 366,126,884 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,674,729 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.53
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular