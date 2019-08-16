Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Gucci, Geico and more

Published on August 16, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 12.

A few highlights: Gucci serves up a 15-second TV cut of its trippy Mémoire d’une Odeur ad, starring Harry Styles, that debuted online. To make a point about saving money on your car insurance, Geico celebrates the joy of taking matching socks out of the dryer. And Google wants you to know that Chromebooks can boot up in as little as six seconds.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Science Fair of the Future
GEICO: Science Fair of the Future
Premiered on: CBS Overnight News, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,280,927,729 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $70,379,196 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.22
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
BBQ
Truly Spiked & Sparkling: BBQ
Premiered on: Two and a Half Men, Independent Film (IFC)
Truly Spiked & Sparkling data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 103,893,354 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $742,991 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.47
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Campaign Film
Gucci: The Campaign Film
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
Gucci data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 19,950,396 (70% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $279,106 (85% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.42
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Switch
Google Chromebook: Switch
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Google Chromebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 16,714,222 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $383,480 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.07
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Matching Socks
GEICO: Matching Socks
Premiered on: CBS Overnight News, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,280,927,729 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $70,379,196 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.22
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular