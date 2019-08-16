Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Gucci, Geico and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 12.
A few highlights: Gucci serves up a 15-second TV cut of its trippy Mémoire d’une Odeur ad, starring Harry Styles, that debuted online. To make a point about saving money on your car insurance, Geico celebrates the joy of taking matching socks out of the dryer. And Google wants you to know that Chromebooks can boot up in as little as six seconds.