Watch the newest commercials on TV from Grubhub, Ownerly, Olive Garden and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 20, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 18.

A few highlights: Olive Garden hypes its new Smoked Mozzarella Shrimp Rigatoni menu offering (which comes with—wait for it—unlimited breadsticks). Ownerly encourages home buyers and sellers to “see home values, for free” at its website. And Grubhub calls attention to its charitable partnership with No Kid Hungry.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

First Rodeo
Tecovas: First Rodeo
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Tecovas data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 21,162,556 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $445,835 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.87
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)
No Kid Hungry: Donate With Your Order
Grubhub: No Kid Hungry: Donate With Your Order
Premiered on: Masha and the Bear, Universal Kids
Grubhub data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,295,697,307 (75% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,842,588 (72% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.54
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
No Drama
Golden Corral: No Drama
Premiered on: Food Paradise, Destination America
Golden Corral data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 725,694,599 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,345,104 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.40
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
Smoked Mozzarella Shrimp Rigatoni: Behold
Olive Garden: Smoked Mozzarella Shrimp Rigatoni: Behold
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Dallas, BRAVO
Olive Garden data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,710,617,181 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,463,840 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.48
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
Access
Ownerly: Access
Premiered on: Cake Hunters, Cooking Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

