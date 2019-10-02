Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hershey’s, Autotrader, Subaru and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 30.
A few highlights: Hershey’s hypes its milk chocolate bars as a go-to trick-or-treat candy in a co-promotion with “The Addams Family.” Subaru serves up another in its series of beloved ads starring driving dogs (and their dog passengers) to celebrate something called National Make a Dog’s Day (on Oct. 22). And Autotrader flashes back to France in 1780 to (comically) make a point about using its app to get a great price on a car: “Finally, it’s easy,” per the ad’s tagline.