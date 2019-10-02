Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hershey’s, Autotrader, Subaru and more

Published on October 02, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 30.

A few highlights: Hershey’s hypes its milk chocolate bars as a go-to trick-or-treat candy in a co-promotion with “The Addams Family.” Subaru serves up another in its series of beloved ads starring driving dogs (and their dog passengers) to celebrate something called National Make a Dog’s Day (on Oct. 22). And Autotrader flashes back to France in 1780 to (comically) make a point about using its app to get a great price on a car: “Finally, it’s easy,” per the ad’s tagline.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
A Witch for a Third Roommate
GEICO: A Witch for a Third Roommate
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,710,059,088 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $107,374,318 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.02
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
The Addams Family: Trick-Or-Treat
Hershey's: The Addams Family: Trick-Or-Treat
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Hershey's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,274,070,691 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,590,835 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.17
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Dog Tested: National Make a Dog's Day
Subaru: Dog Tested: National Make a Dog's Day
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Subaru data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,698,756,618 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,179,229 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.80
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Movie Night With Casper the Friendly Ghost
GEICO: Movie Night With Casper the Friendly Ghost
Premiered on: CBS Overnight News, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,710,059,088 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $107,374,318 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.02
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
French Bourgeois: Finally, It's Easy
Autotrader: French Bourgeois: Finally, It's Easy
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, BET
Autotrader data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 478,813,608 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,670,188 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.62
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular