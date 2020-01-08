Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hidden Valley, TurboTax, Tide and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan 6.
A few highlights: Three generations of one family rely on Tide in the detergent brand’s latest spot. TurboTax says that “People can be good at anything—yes, even taxes.” And lovers of Hidden Valley Ranch will be pleased to learn that it’s now available on tap (at a fictional bar in a TV commercial, but still).