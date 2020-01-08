Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hidden Valley, TurboTax, Tide and more

Published on January 08, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan 6.

A few highlights: Three generations of one family rely on Tide in the detergent brand’s latest spot. TurboTax says that “People can be good at anything—yes, even taxes.” And lovers of Hidden Valley Ranch will be pleased to learn that it’s now available on tap (at a fictional bar in a TV commercial, but still).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
How We Do Things
TurboTax: How We Do Things
Premiered on: The Goldbergs, POP
TurboTax data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 960,018,133 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,209,373 (44% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.61
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Another Cold One
Hidden Valley: Another Cold One
Premiered on: All of Us, TV ONE
Hidden Valley data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 217,970,213 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,883,531 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.70
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
UFO
KitKat: UFO
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, OXYGEN
KitKat data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 750,870,865 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,353,956 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.40
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Quiet Time
Tide: Quiet Time
Premiered on: Big Boy's Neighborhood, Fuse
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,576,876,316 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,238,482 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.21
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Coffee Shop Conversation
Disney World: Coffee Shop Conversation
Premiered on: The Love Boat, POP
Disney World data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 113,664,463 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $287,533 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.71
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

