Watch the newest commercials on TV from HP, TAG Heuer, David’s Bridal and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (July 12-14).
A few highlights: David’s Bridal promotes its Win Your Wedding Sweepstakes (grand prize up for grabs: “$25,000 for your big day”). TAG Heuer says “#DontCrackUnderPressure” in a spot that dramatically juxtaposes shots of one of its luxury watches and a Formula E race car. And HP shows off the webcam kill switch built into its Spectre x360 laptop.