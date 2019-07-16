Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from HP, TAG Heuer, David’s Bridal and more

Published on July 16, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (July 12-14).

A few highlights: David’s Bridal promotes its Win Your Wedding Sweepstakes (grand prize up for grabs: “$25,000 for your big day”). TAG Heuer says “#DontCrackUnderPressure” in a spot that dramatically juxtaposes shots of one of its luxury watches and a Formula E race car. And HP shows off the webcam kill switch built into its Spectre x360 laptop.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Speed
TAG Heuer: Speed
Premiered on: FIA Formula E Championship Pre-Race, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Win Your Wedding Sweepstakes: Find the Dress of Your Dreams
David's Bridal: Win Your Wedding Sweepstakes: Find the Dress of Your Dreams
Premiered on: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Paramount Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Starter
Travis Mathew: The Starter
Premiered on: Golf, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Be You With the Webcam Kill Switch
HP Inc.: Be You With the Webcam Kill Switch
Premiered on: 2019 Wimbledon Championships, ABC
HP Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 66,569,393 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,192,935 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.74
Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We're All Professionals
Sqwincher: We're All Professionals
Premiered on: Major League Fishing, Discovery Channel
Sqwincher data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,510,560 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,167 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.24
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular