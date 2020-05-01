Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hulu, KFC, Coors Light and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 28.
A few highlights: Coors Lights says “America #coulduseabeer.” (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Coors Light plugs beer as a pandemic coping aid in ad voiced by Paul Giamatti.”) KFC serves up some retro commercial footage to help hype its $20 Fill Up combo meal as a Sunday dinner option. And Hulu promotes its original drama series “Normal People.”