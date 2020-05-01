Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hulu, KFC, Coors Light and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 01, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 28.

A few highlights: Coors Lights says “America #coulduseabeer.” (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Coors Light plugs beer as a pandemic coping aid in ad voiced by Paul Giamatti.”) KFC serves up some retro commercial footage to help hype its $20 Fill Up combo meal as a Sunday dinner option. And Hulu promotes its original drama series “Normal People.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Sunday Dinner
KFC: Sunday Dinner
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
KFC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 973,059,264 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,393,323 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.50
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
America Could Use a Beer
Coors Light: America Could Use a Beer
Premiered on: Hawaii Life, Destination America
Coors Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 388,135,969 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,352,425 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.84
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Normal People
Hulu: Normal People
Premiered on: For Life, ABC
Hulu data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,724,659,136 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,322,123 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.07
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mother's Day: Staying Safe
Pandora: Mother's Day: Staying Safe
Premiered on: If Loving You Is Wrong, Oprah Winfrey Network
Pandora data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 372,561,079 (40% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,870,691 (43% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.11
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Find Clarity in Uncertainty
Keen: Find Clarity in Uncertainty
Premiered on: Dr. Phil, Oprah Winfrey Network
Keen data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,391,705 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,952 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.88
Attention Index: 51 (49% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

