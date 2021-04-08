Watch the newest commercials on TV from Impossible Foods, IBM, Zillow and more

Hot Spots

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 08, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Visa, Nissan, Google and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Impossible Foods serves up mouthwatering shots of sizzling burger patties (that are made from plants). IBM explains how manufacturers are using its hybrid cloud computing solutions. And Zillow presents two spots that are epic in very different ways. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Zillow says ‘To move is to grow’ in new brand campaign tapping into pandemic-fueled surge.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Journey
Zillow: Journey
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Zillow data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 304,549,378 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,244,461 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.15%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
NBA: Making Game Time Safer
Clorox: NBA: Making Game Time Safer
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Clorox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,205,189,225 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,701,300 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.94%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Susans
Zillow: Susans
Premiered on: Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, ESPNEWS
Zillow data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 304,549,378 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,244,461 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.15%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
We Love Meat
Impossible Foods: We Love Meat
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
Impossible Foods data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 17,076,600 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $172,418 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.69%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Keep Everything Moving and Reinvent the Wheel
IBM Cloud: Keep Everything Moving and Reinvent the Wheel
Premiered on: ABC World News Tonight With David Muir, ABC
IBM Cloud data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 415,545,066 (51% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,181,123 (78% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.30%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

