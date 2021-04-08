Watch the newest commercials on TV from Impossible Foods, IBM, Zillow and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Impossible Foods serves up mouthwatering shots of sizzling burger patties (that are made from plants). IBM explains how manufacturers are using its hybrid cloud computing solutions. And Zillow presents two spots that are epic in very different ways. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Zillow says ‘To move is to grow’ in new brand campaign tapping into pandemic-fueled surge.”)