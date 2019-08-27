Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from KFC, Coca-Cola, Allstate and more

Published on August 27, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Aug. 23-25).

A few highlights: A headless (seriously) Colonel Sanders hypes KFC’s new Mac & Cheese Bowl, the latest offering on its $5 Fill Ups menu. Allstate’s Mayhem (Dean Winters) causes some mayhem by tailgating on his way to a tailgate party. And a sports fan offers a rousing little speech about team spirit in Coca-Cola’s latest ad promoting its limited-edition bottles and cans emblazoned with college and pro football team logos.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Mayhem: Tailgater
Allstate: Mayhem: Tailgater
Premiered on: College Football, ESPNU
Allstate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,944,528,368 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,273,548 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.27
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mac & Cheeeeeeeeeeese Bowl
KFC: Mac & Cheeeeeeeeeeese Bowl
Premiered on: Last Man Standing, FOX
KFC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,586,071,446 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,018,261 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.97
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mayhem: Parking Guy
Allstate: Mayhem: Parking Guy
Premiered on: College Football, ESPNU
Allstate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,944,528,368 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,273,548 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.27
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
This Is Our Team No Matter What
Coca-Cola: This Is Our Team No Matter What
Premiered on: America's Got Talent, NBC
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 264,435,548 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,077,223 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.24
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Football Rules
Corona Extra: Football Rules
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Corona Extra data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,119,288,021 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,585,905 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.71
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

