Watch the newest commercials on TV from KFC, Coca-Cola, Allstate and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Aug. 23-25).
A few highlights: A headless (seriously) Colonel Sanders hypes KFC’s new Mac & Cheese Bowl, the latest offering on its $5 Fill Ups menu. Allstate’s Mayhem (Dean Winters) causes some mayhem by tailgating on his way to a tailgate party. And a sports fan offers a rousing little speech about team spirit in Coca-Cola’s latest ad promoting its limited-edition bottles and cans emblazoned with college and pro football team logos.